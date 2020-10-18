Capitol Report: Pelosi says stimulus deal must be agreed to within 48 hours or package won’t pass before Election Day

‘When you say ‘may’ you’re giving the president a slush fund,’ Pelosi said. The language used in the stimulus package is one of the areas that is keeping her from signing off on it as it stands, she said.
