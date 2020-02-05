Capitol Report: Pelosi tears up Trump’s State of the Union speech: ‘It was the courteous thing to do’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, telling reporters later “it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative.”
