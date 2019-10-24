Capitol Report: Pence condemns Beijing over Hong Kong, even as he waxes optimistic on a China trade pact

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday expresses hope for a near-term trade deal with China, even as he blasts Beijing for its intervention in Hong Kong and its treatment of Muslim-minority groups.
