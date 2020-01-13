So, what’s wrong with New York, California and Illinois? If you ask somebody from any number of red states, they’ll likely you tell you “plenty.” And the latest numbers from the Census Bureau would suggest they’re not wrong,
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: People are leaving California and New York for red states. Here’s how it could shake up the political landscape - January 12, 2020
- Another Bank of England policy-maker says he’s open to rate cut: report - January 12, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Saudi Aramco adds $3.8 billion to its record IPO - January 12, 2020