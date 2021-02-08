As the financial services industry prepares for congressional scrutiny following the public outcry related to online broker Robinhood’s decision to restrict trading of GameStop Inc. and other stocks, the perception of a cozy relationship between financial regulators and the industry could once again come to the fore.
- Capitol Report: Robinhood-GameStop saga could put spotlight on DC, Wall Street revolving door - February 8, 2021
- Market Extra: Is Tesla’s $1.5 billion bitcoin buy smart corporate finance? Experts weigh in - February 8, 2021
- : Have questions about managing student loan debt? MarketWatch’s ‘Mastering Your Money’ is here to help - February 8, 2021