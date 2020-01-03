Capitol Report: Sanders leads in fourth-quarter fundraising, followed by Buttigieg, Biden and Warren

For the second quarter in a row, presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders leads the top-tier 2020 Democrats in fundraising. Pete Buttigieg is a distant second, while Joe Biden ranks third and Elizabeth Warren slips to fourth.
