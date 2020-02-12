Capitol Report: Sanders wins New Hampshire primary in narrow victory over Buttigieg

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic primary on Tuesday, narrowly topping nearest competitor Pete Buttigieg as voters went for the self-avowed democratic socialist over the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
