A number of major banks, including Citi, J.P. Morgan Chase and PNC, announced right after the Federal Reserve made their fifth rate hike of the cycle that they would be increasing their prime lending rates. None of them said they lifting the interest rates they’re paying to depositors.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- CSX Corp. CEO is placed on medical leave - December 14, 2017
- Capitol Report: Savers aren’t making money on Fed’s higher interest rates but banks sure are - December 14, 2017
- Why you should care that the FCC has put an end to ‘net neutrality’ - December 14, 2017