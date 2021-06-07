Capitol Report: SEC plans to go after market manipulation on social media, executive insider trading, Gensler says

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday that his agency is focused on adopting new rules to guard against company executives using private information to opportunistically sell shares of companies they oversee, while acknowledging that the SEC must come up with new strategies to guard against market manipulation on social media.
