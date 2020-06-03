It took some last-minute wrangling and a letter as well, but the Senate late Wednesday passed a bill easing conditions for small businesses tapping the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Senate OKs tweaks to small-business lending program - June 3, 2020
- Capitol Report: Senate OKs tweaks to small-business lending program; bill goes to Trump for signature - June 3, 2020
- S&P 500 index futures and those for the broader market rise Wednesday evening after index notches best 50-day rally in history - June 3, 2020