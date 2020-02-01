Capitol Report: Senate rejects more witnesses for Trump impeachment trial, paving way for vote on verdict

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Friday appeared on track for a speedy conclusion, following the Senate’s rejection of calling for more witnesses and documents.
