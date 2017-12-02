An amendment to the tax bill that would have benefited a conservative liberal arts college in Michigan with ties to education secretary Betsy DeVos was struck down after a push by Democrats.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Flynn who? For the stock market, it’s all about tax cuts and the Santa rally - December 2, 2017
- : Shouting ‘pay your taxes,’ activists occupy Apple retail stores across France - December 2, 2017
- Capitol Report: Senate strikes amendment from tax bill that would have benefited Betsy DeVos’s alma mater - December 2, 2017