Capitol Report: Senate strikes amendment from tax bill that would have benefited college with ties to Betsy DeVos

An amendment to the tax bill that would have benefited a conservative liberal arts college in Michigan with ties to education secretary Betsy DeVos was struck down after a push by Democrats.
