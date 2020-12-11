The Supreme Court decided on Friday not to hear a case filed by Texas that sought to have the results of the presidential elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin declared unconstitutional, and therefore effectively hand President Donald Trump a second term.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- FDA said it plans to issue emergency-use authorization to BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - December 11, 2020
- Capitol Report: Supreme Court declines to hear Texas case, ending Trump’s effort to overturn election - December 11, 2020
- Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory - December 11, 2020