Capitol Report: Ted Cruz is ready to fight for Thanksgiving, even as Texas morgues struggle to make space

Earlier this week, El Paso County officials sent out a plea asking for additional morgue workers to deal with surging COVID fatalities, which prompted the Texas National Guard to step up and help cope with the harsh reality of a “fatality management plan.” Ted Cruz seems more concerned with his dinner plans.
