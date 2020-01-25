Capitol Report: ‘The president did absolutely nothing wrong’: Trump’s lawyers kick off impeachment defense

President Donald Trump’s lawyers began delivering their opening arguments in his historic impeachment trial on Saturday, telling senators the president “did absolutely nothing wrong” and charging that Democrats are trying to keep the Republican off the ballot in the upcoming election.
