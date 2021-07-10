Capitol Report: These 7 markets are the target of Biden’s new anti-monopoly executive order

President Biden signed an executive order Friday afternoon that takes aim at what the White House describes as the growing problem of corporate consolidation in U.S. and the higher prices, lower wages and reduced choice it imposes on workers and consumers.
