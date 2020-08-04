Capitol Report: This is ‘the cognitive test Trump didn’t pass’: Internet reacts to president’s ‘shocking’ Axios interview

Last week, Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan teased his HBO interview with President Trump as “one of the most shocking exchanges” he’s ever had with him. Now, with the whole thing having aired, the “shocking” part about Trump claiming word of Russia funding the Taliban never reached his desk just seems to blend in with all the other stuff.
