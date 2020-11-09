News organizations have declared Joe Biden to be “president-elect,” but President Trump has not yet conceded the race, a decision that has delayed a formal beginning for the transition process and may deny the former vice president critical time to get his administration up and running.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Trump administration denies Biden access to transition funds, echoing 2000 Bush-Gore standoff - November 9, 2020
- : McDonald’s to launch its own plant-based burger, the McPlant, after Beyond Meat test - November 9, 2020
- Key Words: It was like a ‘reverse 9/11’ in New York City after Joe Biden’s win, according to HBO’s John Oliver - November 9, 2020