The campaigns of Republican and Democratic politicians frequently have worked in tandem with super PACs and other big-money organizations that are legally required to be independent from the candidates, says a new report Issue One.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: This is when leasing a car is actually the smartest option - January 14, 2020
- Capitol Report: Trump and Democratic politicians keep coordinating with super PACs and other supposedly independent groups, study finds - January 14, 2020
- Next Avenue: Making your retirement money last: new thinking from money maven Jane Bryant Quinn - January 14, 2020