Capitol Report: Trump avoids conviction in second impeachment trial with 57-43 vote in Senate

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial ends Saturday with his acquittal, after he faced a charge of inciting an insurrection in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by his supporters.
