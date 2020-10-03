Capitol Report: Trump coronavirus symptoms ‘resolving and improving,’ doctor says

President Donald Trump’s symptoms are “resolving and improving”, his physician said Saturday, and he said doctors were “extremely happy” with the president’s progress, after news early Friday that Trump had COVID-19.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Help Me Retire: My parents are unprepared for retirement — how can I help them? - October 3, 2020
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Why are pension funds investing in hedge funds? - October 3, 2020
- Potential Washington COVID-19 super-spreader events have everyone asking again: How does contact tracing work? - October 3, 2020