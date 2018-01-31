President Donald Trump got high marks from Americans for his first State of the Union address, according to polling released after his big speech Tuesday night.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Trump gets high marks for first State of the Union in poll - January 31, 2018
- Futures Movers: Oil prices waver as U.S. crude supplies surge, but product stocks decline - January 31, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: FBI says White House shouldn’t release memo on 2016 campaign - January 31, 2018