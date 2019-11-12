Capitol Report: Trump rips Fed and touts U.S. economy in New York speech

President Donald Trump took aim at the Federal Reserve and touted U.S. job creation in a speech Tuesday at the Economic Club of New York, as investors watched the address for possible clues on the direction of a U.S.-China trade deal.
