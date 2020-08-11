Capitol Report: Trump rips Kamala Harris as ‘meanest, most disrespectful’ senator

President Donald Trump railed again Joe Biden’s newly named running mate, Kamala Harris, during his daily coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday.
