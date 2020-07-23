Capitol Report: Trump scraps Jacksonville portion of Republican National Convention, calls for vigilance in battling coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump scraps the Jacksonville, Fla.-component of the Republican National Convention that was scheduled for late next month, underscoring an apparent reversal of tone and approach to the viral pandemic that has crippled parts of the country for months.
