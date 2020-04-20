Capitol Report: Trump seeks to add 75 million barrels of oil to Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid historic price crash

President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. is “looking to” add as many as 75 million barrels of oil to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, after an historic day for markets that saw crude prices turn negative.
