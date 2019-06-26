Capitol Report: Trump threatens Vietnam, which has been benefiting from U.S. tariffs on China

One of the critiques of the Trump administration’s tariff policy on China is that while it raises the cost of doing business in one low-cost country, it just pushes multinationals to do business in another. Now, President Donald Trump is saying he might go after Vietnam as well.
