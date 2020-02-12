Capitol Report: Trump’s acting budget chief is ‘terrified’ to admit any jobs were created under Obama, Princeton professor suggests

Are they really that scared of President Trump? Apparently so, if Kevin Kruse has it right with his take on the exchange between Trump’s budget chief Russell Vought and New Jersey Democrat Albio Sires:
