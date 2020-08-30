Capitol Report: Trump’s former acting chief of staff announces plans to use his D.C. chops to make Wall Street money

Mick Mulvaney, President Trump’s former acting chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland, is following the path of many White House officials before him: He’ s going after Wall Street money.
