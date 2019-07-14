Capitol Report: Uber received more scrutiny from the SEC than Lyft during the IPO process

The SEC spent a lot more time critiquing Uber’s accounting and financial disclosure than Lyft’s before it would allow IPOs to go forward this past spring
