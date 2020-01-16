Capitol Report: USMCA heads to Trump’s desk for signature after Senate approves pact

The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sending the pact to President Donald Trump for signature just a day after he inked a separate high-profile trade deal with China.
