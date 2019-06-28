Capitol Report: Warren won’t ‘sell’ top diplomatic jobs to rich donors, urges rivals to join pledge

Presidential contender Elizabeth Warren on Friday called on all candidates to “end the corrupt practice of selling cushy diplomatic posts to wealthy donors,” a key tenet in her plan to rebuild the U.S. diplomatic corp.
