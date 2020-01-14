Capitol Report: What American consumers paid more for in 2019 — and what cost less

The cost of U.S. consumer goods and services rose 2.3% in 2019 to mark the fastest pace in eight years, led by health care, rent and gasoline. Here’s what Americans paid more for — and what cost them less.
