Capitol Report: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany continues to back Trump’s assault on mail-in voting — even though she’s been voting that way for a decade

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been busy defending Trump on all sides lately, but the dust-up over mail-in ballots this week has taken center stage.
