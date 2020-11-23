Capitol Report: Yellen, pushed aside by Trump, returns to center stage of economic policy

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen wanted a second term at the helm of the central bank but President Donald Trump had other ideas. Now Yellen is expected to return to the center of economic policy-making in a new role as Treasury Secretary.
