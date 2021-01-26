Capitol Report: Your next stimulus check may be the first of several

As the Biden administration looks to pass a third major economic stimulus program quickly, some of its allies on Capitol Hill and elsewhere are mulling mixing up the formula for payments to households, looking to make them recurring instead of the lump sums seen in the past.
