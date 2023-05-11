Cardinal Health CAH said Thursday its board has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to 50.06 cents a share. The company paid out 49.57 cents a share in the last quarter. The new dividend is payable July 15 to shareholders of record as of July 3. The stock was up 1% premarket and has gained 11% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

