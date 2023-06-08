Cardinal Health Inc. CAH on Thursday said it authorized a new $3.5 billion stock buyback program until the end of 2027. Cardinal Health said it expects 2024 adjusted profit of $6.45 to $6.70 a share, compared to the Wall Street analyst estimate of $6.55 a share, according to FactSet data. The company also narrowed its 2023 adjusted profit guidance to $5.65 to $5.80 a share, from $5.60 to $5.80 a share previously, compared to analyst view of $5.73 a share. Cardinal Health said it raised its long-term financial target for its pharmaceutical unit to 4% to 6% growth, from its previous projection for low-single digit to mid-single digit growth. Cardinal Health stock is up 8.3% in 2023, compared to an 11.2% rise by the S&P 500 SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

