Cardlytics Inc. CDLX said late Wednesday that its chief financial officer is resigning over the summer. Andy Christiansen told the company on Friday that his last day is July 21, but will remain for a transition period, the company said. The ad platform said it hired a firm to find a new CFO. Shares of Cardlytics were down 1% after hours, following a 15.2% drop in the regular session to close at $2.96.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

