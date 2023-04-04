Cardlytics Inc. shares CDLX were shooting more than 30% higher early in Tuesday’s session after the digital-advertising company boosted its quarterly forecast. Cardlytics now expects $63.5 million to $66.5 million in revenue for the first quarter, whereas its prior outlook was for $54.0 million to $63.0 million. The company also expects $93.0 million to $97.0 million in bookings, which take into account consumer incentives. Cardlytics gave an earlier bookings forecast of $84.0 million to $93.0 million for the quarter. Management anticipates a $5 million to $8 million loss on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), while its previous outlook called for a $10 million to $17 million loss on the metric. “Despite a difficult macroeconomic environment, our shift to a product-led operating structure is already yielding positive results,” Chief Executive Karim Temsamani said in a release. “Our improved topline guidance is driven by better-than-expected growth in the US business and the product optimizations discussed on our last earnings call.” Temsamani also called out Cardlytics’ “rigorous approach in managing our cost structure.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

