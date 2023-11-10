Cargo Therapeutics CRGX, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in cancer treatments, said late Thursday its initial public offering priced at $15 a share, the low end of its range. The company sold 18.8 million shares to raise $282 million at a valuation of $580.5 million. JP Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Truist Securities were the underwriters on the deal. They have a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.8 million additional shares. Proceeds will be used to fund clinical development, R&D and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company is pre-revenue and loss-making, as is often the case for biotechs with no approved drugs. The stock will start trading later Friday on Nasdaq under the ticker “CRGX.” The Renaissance IPO ETF IPO has gained 25% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

