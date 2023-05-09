Online car-buying platform CarGurus Inc. CARG on Tuesday reported first-quarter results and a second-quarter forecast that topped Wall Street’s estimates, sending shares 10.9% higher in after-hours trade. The company said it expected second-quarter sales of $220 million to $240 million, above FactSet estimates for $222.2 million, and adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents to 25 cents, above estimates for 18 cents. Chief Executive Jason Trevisan said the platform’s listings business “continues to exhibit resiliency and strong profitability.” The forecast follows a slowdown in the auto market last year, following higher interest rates and supply shortages that drove car prices higher. For its first quarter, CarGurus reported net income of $16.1 million, or 10 cents a share, contrasting with a net loss of $62.1 million, or 53 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue fell to around $232 million, compared with $430.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted for things like stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, CarGurus earned 26 cents a share, compared with 33 cents a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 16 cents a share, on sales of $207.6 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

