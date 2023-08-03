Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG dropped nearly 6% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace postponed its second quarter earnings release and conference call with analysts scheduled for after the bell on Thursday. “CarGurus has not completed its customary quarterly closing and review procedures” for the quarter, the company said. The company said it will announce the future date at a later time. Shares of CarGurus ended the regular trading day down nearly 4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

