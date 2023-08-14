Activist investor Carl Icahn sold off his entire stakes in Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI during the most recent quarter, according to a filing on Monday, while upping by 11.5% his position in the depositary units of holding company Icahn Enterprises IEP. The quarterly disclosures arrived after Icahn Enterprises, which offers exposure to Icahn’s investments, this month halved its quarterly dividend and posted a surprise quarterly loss — results that Icahn himself partially blamed on accusations made earlier in the year by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Hindenburg in May accused Icahn Enterprises of inflating asset values. Carl Icahn has called the allegations from Hindenburg “misleading and self-serving.” Shares of Icahn Enterprises were up 0.4% after hours on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

