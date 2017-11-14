Carl Icahn’s portfolio little changed under conflict-of-interest questions

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn did very little trading in the past quarter as he fell under conflict-of-interest scrutiny for his time as an adviser to President Donald Trump. In a late Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Icahn’s holdings were virtually unchanged from the previous quarter, save for a 14-million-share reduction in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to 77.2 million shares and a reduction of about 21,000 shares in American International Group Inc. in a position of about 43 million shares. Recently, Icahn faced questions from federal prosecutors over his advisory role to Trump. In August, Virginia Rep. Don Beyer accused Icahn of “profiting off of the public trust and taxpayer dollars.”

