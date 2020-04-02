Carnival shares dropped 8% in London as the cruise operator priced the stock offering at $8 a share, vs. a close on Monday of $8.80. Carnival said it is decreasing its common stock offering to approximately $500 million from the previously announced $1.25 billion, while increasing its senior debt offering to $4 billion from the previously announced $3 billion. Carnival also is selling $1.75 billion in convertible notes.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Carnival shares slump after pricing stock offering and raising more through debt
Carnival shares dropped 8% in London as the cruise operator priced the stock offering at $8 a share, vs. a close on Monday of $8.80. Carnival said it is decreasing its common stock offering to approximately $500 million from the previously announced $1.25 billion, while increasing its senior debt offering to $4 billion from the previously announced $3 billion. Carnival also is selling $1.75 billion in convertible notes.