Carnival shares slump after pricing stock offering and raising more through debt

Carnival shares dropped 8% in London as the cruise operator priced the stock offering at $8 a share, vs. a close on Monday of $8.80. Carnival said it is decreasing its common stock offering to approximately $500 million from the previously announced $1.25 billion, while increasing its senior debt offering to $4 billion from the previously announced $3 billion. Carnival also is selling $1.75 billion in convertible notes.

