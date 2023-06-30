Shares of Carnival Corp. CCL cruised 9.2% higher toward a 14-month high in afternoon trading Friday, as they headed for the best monthly and quarterly performances since going public 36 years ago. The cruise operator’s stock has climbed 18.5% this week, 66.8% in June and and 84.5% during the second quarter, enough to make it the S&P 500’s SPX best performer in all three time periods. Helping fuel the stock’s rocket ride were fiscal second-quarter results that showed record demand. The next best weekly S&P 500 performers this week are home generator maker Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock GNRC, which has rallied 15.8%, and casino operator Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares CZR, which have climbed 13.2%. On monthly basis, fellow cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock NCLH was a distant second with 46.9% gain and Generac shares were up 37.2% in third place. Quarterly, Norwegian shares hiked up 62.2% to place second and rival Royal Caribbean Group RCL shares were third with a 59.3% rally. Carnival missed hitting a grand slam, however, as its stock’s 132.4% gain year to date placed third. First was semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp.’s stock NVDA, up 190.4%, followed by Social media giant Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock META, up 139.0%. Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc.’s stock TSLA was fourth this year, with a 114.1% gain.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story