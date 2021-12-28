Shares of Carnival Corp. rallied Tuesday toward a six week high, as investors shrugged off concerns of what the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to the highest daily rates in nearly a year might mean for the cruise industry.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: S&P 500 aims for fresh record close Tuesday - December 28, 2021
- : Carnival stock surges to 6-week high despite continued spike in COVID cases - December 28, 2021
- China critical of Intel and Walmart for eschewing imports from Xinjiang region - December 28, 2021