Carnival’s Holland America opens booking for 2021 Grand Africa and 2022 Grand World cruises

Carnival Corp.’s Holland America Line division said Tuesday is opening bookings for the 2021 Grand Africa Voyage and 2022 Grand World Voyage. The Grand Africa Voyage is a 71-day cruise aboard Zaandam, that departs Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Oct. 10, 2021, and includes more than a dozen safari experiences. The Grand World Voyage is also aboard Zaandam, and is a 128-day voyage that departs from Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 3, 2022, and includes visits at 50 ports in 27 countries. Carnival’s stock, which fell 1.7% in afternoon trading, has tumbled 71.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

